This past Sunday, the second Sunday after Christmas, Pastor Mike used John Wesley’s (Methodism’s founder) Covenant Renewal Service to begin the new year. Focusing on our relationship with God through Jesus Christ, we once again renewed our commitment to live, love and serve God as we have learned to do through our ongoing relationship with Jesus.
We ended the service by celebrating Holy Communion, remembering all that God has done for us through Jesus. You can view the entire service at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services. We encourage you to join us whenever you are able for Sunday’s service.
Although the COVID relief bill did pass Congress this week, it is still not clear how that will affect the future of the Vermont Eats program that funded several food distribution sites throughout Central Vermont.
We will still hold distributions throughout the month of January until we have distributed all the frozen meals currently on hand.
We are returning to our regular weekly distribution time of Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
