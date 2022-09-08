On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe said all Scriptures are not easy to preach on. He referenced Luke 14:25-33, in which Jesus tells his disciples that nothing, including possessions and familial relationships, can come before their relationship with him if they really want to be his disciples.
Thorpe then referenced Paul’s letter to Philemon where Paul asks Philemon to do what would have been incredibly difficult in those day: to receive his former slave, Onesimus, who has become a believer under Paul’s teaching, as an equal in Christ, no longer a possession but as an equal believer in Christ, which is something that might not be any easier for some folks today as in was in Paul’s time.
Yet, we are still called today to give up everything to truly be in service to Christ. See the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
If the weather holds this week, it is our plan to complete the exterior work on the church building. If we are successful, this will bring us very close to the end of our historic restoration project.
The pastor will be on vacation during September; if you need the services of a pastor, contact Rev. Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
