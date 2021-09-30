On Sunday, the 18th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Scripture from James 5:13-20 in which James talks about the importance of prayer in our lives. If we are suffering or sick, we should pray. But we should also seek the prayers of others and we should be praying for others, as well.
The pastor gave illustrations of how sometimes God puts us in the path of others who may need our prayers, as well, if we are open to listening and hearing the requests that others are making.
The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
Starting in October, we will be holding services live every Sunday at the church as well as on Zoom. Information and a link to the service can also be found on our website.
Due to illness and an injury, work on painting the exterior of the building has been delayed. It is hoped that the painting can be completed soon. If you would like to donate to our historic restoration fund, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680, or click on the giving tab on our website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
