On the 10th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused primarily on the scripture from 2 Samuel 11:26-12:13, as God calls King David to account, through the prophet Nathan, for his killing of Uriah the Hittite so that he could marry Uriah’s wife, Bathsheba. David eventually repented, finally understanding his true power came only through God’s love. When we open our hearts to God through Jesus Christ, we, too, can find fulfillment in our lives through the power of God’s love.
View the service at wolcottvtumc.org. You can also find the link for Sunday morning Zoom services, which you are invited to join at 10 a.m. every Sunday.
We are holding live services on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays. We worship live again at Wolcott on Sunday, Aug. 15.
We are holding a yard and bake sale on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. If you have items that you would like to donate, contact Sherry Anderson at 888-7836 or if you are interested in baking for the bake sale, contact Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185. Proceeds will be divided between our missions’ programs and historic restoration fund.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.