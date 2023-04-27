This past week, our interim bishop, Peggy Johnson, made a visit to the area and we entertained her for breakfast on Sunday morning so she could visit our historic church and learn about our African American founder, the Rev. George S. Brown.

We originally were meant to hear her preach at the United Community Church of Morrisville at their regular 10 a.m. service. However, due to the recent shooting incident in Morrisville, worship was held at the Elmore United Methodist Church.

