This past week, our interim bishop, Peggy Johnson, made a visit to the area and we entertained her for breakfast on Sunday morning so she could visit our historic church and learn about our African American founder, the Rev. George S. Brown.
We originally were meant to hear her preach at the United Community Church of Morrisville at their regular 10 a.m. service. However, due to the recent shooting incident in Morrisville, worship was held at the Elmore United Methodist Church.
The bishop preached a powerful sermon entitled, “When God Breaks God’s Own Rules,” using the scripture from Acts 10: 1-17, 34-35, in which Roman Centurion Cornelius invites Jewish apostle Peter to come to his home and eat with him. Peter does, defying his understanding of foods that are unclean to eat.
He did this, however, after having a vision in which God tells him that the rules are not valid. The bishop challenged us to think carefully before we continue to take all scripture literally.
Wolcott United Methodist Church fellowship hall is now available for ongoing meetings or one-time events.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may text or call Pastor Michael Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.