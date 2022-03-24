This past Sunday, the third Sunday of Lent, all our Scriptures — Isaiah 55:1-9, 1 Corinthians 10:1-13 and Luke 13:1-9 — warn us not to live our lives according to the values of this world. Instead, we are encouraged to live according to God’s will, loving and caring for one another.
While this is often more difficult, it ultimately produces more fruit and is more satisfying. This is not a guarantee that nothing bad or difficult will ever happen to us, but it does mean that we will not be challenged beyond what each of us is prepared to cope with through Jesus.
The entire service and Pastor Mike Thorpe’s message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. Find the Zoom link on the website.
If you have not already done so, mark your calendars now and plan to join us for an Interfaith Easter/Passover Teach-in on Housing and Homelessness in Lamoille County on Wednesday, March 30, which is being sponsored by the Lamoille Interfaith Clergy Group and the Stowe Interfaith Coalition, along with other groups interested and involved in the issue.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3N0MlW6. Join either in-person or online but do register to receive the link.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call the pastor 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
