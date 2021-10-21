Last Sunday, the 21st Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the scripture from Job 38:1-7, 34-41 in which God answers Job out of the whirlwind, interrogating Job about who is really in charge of the earth and all that happens in it.
Just as God seemed to need to speak in this way with authority to get Job’s attention, so sometimes it would seem that God needs to speak to us “out of the whirlwind” to get our attention, as well.
“Lord, we pray that you don’t have to speak to us through a tornado. Help us to listen for your voice in more subtle ways.”
The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We currently hold services live every Sunday at the church, as well as on Zoom. The link can be found on our website.
Due to the unavailability of the lift, the exterior painting of the church was moved forward to Oct. 19-20.
If you need the services of a pastor, contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.