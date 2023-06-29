On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe addressed the difficult passage from Genesis 22:1-14, in which God tests Abraham’s faith by ordering him to take his only son Isaac and offer him up as a sacrifice. Abraham obeyed God, only to experience God’s intervention at the last minute with a ram to use for the sacrifice.
Jesus, on the other hand, sent out his disciples, almost as sacrificial lambs, to preach the gospel to an audience that might not necessarily be receptive to a gospel message of love and acceptance of all persons — especially those who may have been labeled as unworthy. Nevertheless, those are the very ones who should be our priority, and Jesus promises that when we do that, we will, indeed, receive our reward.
