On All Saints Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Jesus’ answer to one of the Pharisees, who was trying to trap him when he asked him what the most important commandment was: “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, and all your soul and all your strength.”
Then Jesus said, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
The Pharisee acknowledged that Jesus was right and to do so was far more important than making burnt offerings. This is why Jesus gave his life as a sacrifice in place of those previously required burnt offerings. That we might know and understand the great love which God has for us and learn to live out our lives in that love, as well.
The entire service message is at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently holding services live every Sunday at 10 a.m., as well as on Zoom. Information and a link to the service can be found on our website.
Due to several factors, including the continuing rainy weather, the decision has been made to delay the exterior painting of the building. Instead, we will be insulating the back wall of the church and replacing the old clapboards in preparation for final painting of the building in the spring.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
