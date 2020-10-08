On the 18th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from Philippians 3:4b-14, in which the Apostle Paul brags about his previous standing as a Jew but then explains how meaningless all that became after he accepted Christ into his life and learned a better way of living in relationship to both God and others. But it is not always easy; we have to keep pressing on toward that goal. “Lord, help keep us moving toward the prize, help us to reach out and grab that brass ring of resurrection. We know that it is through Your love and blessing and kindness that we come to help each other and to love each other.” The entire sermon can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Internet has now been installed in the Wolcott church building and it is our plan to worship in our church building every other Sunday at 10 a.m., and every other Sunday via zoom for the next few weeks. The next Sunday we will be worshipping in the building will be Sunday, Oct. 18. You can find the link for our Zoom service on our website.
In the meantime, work on our historic restoration project is continuing. Work on the front exterior of the building should begin sometime within the next week to 10 days If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Pastor Mike at 355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
