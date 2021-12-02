This past Sunday, the first of Advent, we held a hanging of the greens service consisting of a series of readings and prayers related to the various materials used to prepare our sanctuaries for the celebration of the coming of the Christ child once again: poinsettias with their star-shaped flowers; wreaths, with no beginning and no end representing Christ’s never-ending love for us; holly and the ivy, whose prickly leaves remind us of the crown of thorns Jesus wore before his crucifixion and the red berries reminding of the blood he shed for us; and the Christmas tree, the tree of life with its lights reminding us that Jesus came as the light of the world and the darkness could not overcome it.
The entire service can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently holding live services every Sunday at 10 a.m., as well as on Zoom. Information and a link to the service can be found on our website.
It is currently our plan to hold our annual candlelighting service on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. We will be taking our usual special offering to support Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund. If you would like to support this effort, but cannot attend our service, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact Pastor Mike Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
