This past Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the scripture from the Gospel of Mark 4:35-41 in which Jesus and his disciples find themselves on the Sea of Galilee in a bad storm while Jesus is napping. Frightened, the disciples wake Jesus, who then calms the seas and the disciples with the words, “Peace, be still.”
Just so, if we open our hearts to Jesus and listen, we can hear those same words, “Peace, be still,” calming the storms in our own hearts. You can read the entire service and sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services, 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
At present we are holding live services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays, while continuing with Zoom every Sunday, as well. We will worship live again at Wolcott on Sunday, July 4.
The final food distribution will be held Friday, June 25, from 3:30-5 p.m. We still have several meals to distribute, so come and pick up a few meals.
Preparation for the painting of the exterior of the building should begin this week.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
