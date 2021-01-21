This past Sunday Pastor Mike focused on the “call” stories of the young boy, Samuel in 1 Samuel 3:1-10, and Nathanael in John 1:43-51. We need to learn to listen carefully to hear God’s call in our lives.
Pastor Mike noted how Nathanael was skeptical when he heard that Jesus came from Nazareth and needed to see and hear him in person. We also need to be discerning, especially in this particular time in our lives to assure that the voice that we hear and respond to is really God’s and not that of a voice making false promises.
You can view the entire service at wolcottvtumc.org. We encourage you to join us for our Sunday service.
This week we pray for a peaceful transition of power as Joe Biden is inaugurated as our newly elected president.
We have received notice that the Everybody Eats food distribution program has been approved for a three-week extension, starting on Jan. 25. Therefore, we will be continuing our weekly distribution on Friday afternoons from 3:30-5 p.m., at least through Feb. 12. For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.