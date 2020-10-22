On the 20th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike drew from all three lectionary readings: Exodus 33:12-23 (Moses pleads with God for reassurance that God will be with them on their journey); 1 Thessalonians 1:1-10 (Paul gives thanks for their faithfulness to their God as the Holy Spirit works in and through them); and Matthew 22:15-22 (the Pharisees try to trick Jesus with their question about taxes).
As Jesus manages to put the religious leaders in their place with his, “Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God,” let us remember the peace that we can find when we remain focused on God and God’s love for us. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping live every other Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church building and every other Sunday via zoom for the present time. We will be worshipping in the building again on Sunday, Nov. 1. You can also find the link for our zoom service on our website.
We are also going to become a regular food distribution site for Capstone Community Action. Our first date will be Monday, Oct. 26, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Contact Pat Thompson at 888-2185 for more information.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
