On the sixth Sunday of Pentecost, we worshipped via Zoom due to the rainy weather. Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the scripture from Romans 8:1-11, in which Paul tells how opening our hearts to the spirit of life in Christ can free us from sin, and also on the Parable of the Sower in Matthew 13. When we make it a regular practice to read and study God’s Word, that nurtures the Word within us as a farmer nourishes the soil in which seeds are planted. And when we feed on the Word, we learn to nurture one another as Christ nurtured us, and our lives become filled with the spirit of joy.
The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week our “live” service will be held outside at Rev. Pat’s home at 169 Paine Ave., Morrisville, along with the Zoom service, weather permitting. You may join us in Morrisville or go to our website to find the link for our Zoom gathering.
We will be moving into Phase Six of our historic restoration at the end of the summer. Check our website for details on our upcoming project and how you can continue to support our work during the pandemic.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.