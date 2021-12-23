On Sunday, the fourth of Advent, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the Scripture from Luke 1:39-45. Mary visits her cousin Elizabeth following the announcement from the angel Gabriel that she would be with child and that the child would be the Messiah, the Son of God.
Thorpe suggested that she had likely visited her cousin Elizabeth previously, knew the way there and hurried to see her cousin who was also with child. This might have been a place where she would feel more at home than her own where she could have been considered a disgrace due to having gotten pregnant out of wedlock. Mary’s visit to Elizabeth was no doubt a blessing to her as she prepared to make a home for this most unexpected and unusual child, just as we, too, now prepare to welcome the Christ child into our homes.
The entire service and a link to our Zoom service (if you cannot attend live) can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We wish all of you a blessed and healthy Christmas. If you would like to support our Christmas mission, Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbors Fund, but cannot attend our services in person, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
