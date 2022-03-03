On Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Luke 9:28-36 in which Jesus goes up on the mountain to pray and takes with him Peter, James and John. While praying, Jesus is joined by Moses and Elijah and then is transfigured before them so that he glows with the love of the Holy Spirit.
Like many of us when we have such experiences, Peter wants to do whatever he can to prolong this amazing experience. Sometimes we experience this transformation when we watch the lights change at sunset or at night, and we see our earth changed. Other times, we may experience it when we see the lives of those around us transformed by the love and light of Jesus at work in their lives, and they may see that same transformation is us, as well.
The entire service and the pastor’s message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We will resume live worship in March, while also still meeting via Zoom. Find the link to all our services on the website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
