This past Sunday, we celebrated both epiphany and Jesus’ baptism as he began his earthly ministry. Traditionally, we celebrate the visit of the wise men to the baby Jesus on Jan. 6, the 12th day of Christmas — representing the good news that Jesus came not just for those of Jewish descent but for all peoples.
Then, of course, tragedy hit, as Herod realized that he had been tricked by these gentlemen when they did not return to tell him where to find the baby. Herod responded by sending out a decree that all children two years old and under should be killed, prompting Joseph and Mary and the baby Jesus to flee to Egypt. No wonder the adult Jesus was able to empathize with human suffering and tragedy.
Next, we remembered the beginning of Jesus’ ministry as he went to the Jordan River to be baptized. There, God spoke to the crowd, telling them that Jesus was his son.
Pastor Mike Thorpe concluded his message with a remembrance of our baptismal vows, using a branch from our Christmas tree, to symbolically sprinkle us with water. You can view the entire service and message at wolcottvtumc.org.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, text or call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
