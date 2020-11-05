On the Nov. 1 we celebrated All Saints Sunday, the Sunday when we recognize those in our congregations and among our family and friends who have passed from this life to the life they will have beyond this earth, and we light a candle in memory of each one named. Pastor Mike pointed out that all human beings are God’s children, and “It is clear that we come from every nation, we speak every language and we are without number. Everyone is eligible for God’s grace and welcome in God’s kingdom, it isn’t just for the angels.”
The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping live on the first and third and fifth Sundays (when there is one) at the Wolcott church and on the second and fourth Sundays at the Binghamville church. Live worship on Sunday, Nov. 9, will be held at Binghamville. Every service will also be available via Zoom and the links can be found on our website.
We are also going to become a regular food distribution site for Capstone Community Action. Our first date will be Friday, Nov. 6, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and every Friday thereafter into the middle of December. Contact Pat Thompson at 888-2185 for more information.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
