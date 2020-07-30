On the 8th Sunday of Pentecost, worship was held outside at the Binghamville church along with Zoom.
Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the scripture from Romans 8:26-39 in which Paul talks about how the Holy Spirit helps us to pray when we do not know how, and how opening ourselves to the spirit brings us closer to God’s love and grace.
When we open ourselves to that love and grace and learn to listen to God through prayer, we also find it easier to be accepting of other people where they are, rather than judging them by a set of rigid rules. Lord, “Help us to accept your spirit, as it moves in and through us, nudge us gently into your grace.”
The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
This Sunday the “live” service will be held outside at Rev. Pat’s home in Morrisville, weather permitting, along with the Zoom service. We will hold an ad council meeting following the service, as well.
At the end of the summer, we plan to begin phase six of our historic restoration project — re-clapboarding the front of the building along with adding insulation. Check our website for details and how you can continue to support our work during the pandemic.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson
