On the fourth Sunday of Pentecost, we continued our worship via zoom. Pastor Mike focused on the scripture from Matthew 10:40-42, in which Jesus gave directions to his disciples about how to receive those to whom they preached, offering love to everyone whom they met, no matter how their words might be received. We, too, are to offer love to every one of God’s children, whether they look or act like us or not. We are to love others as God has loved us; and when we do, we will receive love back, as well. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at www.wolcottvtumc.org. If you would like to join our Sunday morning zoom gathering, you can go to our website and find the invitation there, as well.
On July 5, we are going to resume live services — outdoors, at Rev. Pat and Vernon’s home at 169 Paine Ave., Morrisville, every other week during the summer. Bring your own chair and join us on our front lawn at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Mike will continue the services via zoom, as well.
Finish work on the cabinets in the kitchen and repainting the front hallway has now been completed. You can check our website for pictures of the completed work.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson
