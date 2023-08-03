On Sunday we returned to both in-person and virtual worship, following the flooding of the first floor of the church. Pastor Mike Thorpe referred to three Scripture passages this morning: Genesis 29:15-12, the story of Jacob and his two wives, Leah and Rachel; Romans 8:26-39, where Paul introduces us to the concept of predestiny, the idea that God knew us each individually long before we knew ourselves; and Matthew 13:31-33, 44-52, where Jesus tells us that as a seed of righteousness — even one as small as a tiny mustard seed — develops and grows within us, it becomes easier and easier for us to maintain it and then to encourage that same growth in others).
For the entire message, go to wolcottvtumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.