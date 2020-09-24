On the 16th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from Exodus 16:2-15: God provided the Hebrews with “manna” (what is it?) to satisfy their hunger while wandering in the wilderness, and the passage from Matthew 20:1-16, the parable of the workers in the vineyard who were paid equally no matter how many hours they had worked:
“You feed us, (Lord), you clothe us in your glory, you present us with opportunities to do your will, to share your love, to share your story. Help us to provide more than manna, more than ‘what is it?’ to your people who are starving and tired of eating the same food year after year after year. Help us to bring your peace to your people.”
The service can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week, Sept. 27, if we are able to get internet installed at the church, live worship will be held at Wolcott. Check the website on Saturday for full details.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, we will be holding a take-out only dinner at the Wolcott Town Hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m., including ham, baked beans, hash-browned casserole, coleslaw, rolls and cake. Cost will be $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6-12. To reserve a dinner, contact Sherry Anderson at 888-7836. Proceeds will be divided between Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund and the church historic restoration fund.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
