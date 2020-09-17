On the 15th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from Exodus 14:19-31 in which Moses led the Hebrew people through the Red Sea to safety from the Egyptians. He likened their passage to our time of passing through the COVID pandemic.
“Just as God helped Moses part and walk through the Red Sea, we have but to ask for God’s help to bring us through to the other side of this time of separation. Lord, help us to move through the waters with our feet dry. Help us to remember that you are with us, that you will carry us through to the other side. Remind us that as long as we keep our feet on the straight path we will not fall off the edge.”
The entire service can be viewed our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week, Sept. 20, live worship will be held at Binghamville. We are hoping to be back inside our church building on Sunday, Sept. 27.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, we will hold a take-out only dinner at the Wolcott Town Hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m., including ham, baked beans, hash-browned casserole, coleslaw, rolls and cake. Cost will be $12 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12. If you wish to reserve a dinner, contact Sherry Anderson at 888-7836. Proceeds will be divided between Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund and our historic restoration fund.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
