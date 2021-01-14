This past Sunday Pastor Mike combined a celebration of Epiphany, when the wise men came to visit the baby Jesus, and the baptism of the Lord in the Jordan River by John the Baptist, when the heavens were torn open and God affirmed Jesus as his beloved son.
He also noted another kind of “tearing open” for many of us this week as protestors broke into our Capitol building in Washington to dispute this year’s presidential election. As we remembered the waters of our baptism, we also affirmed that God was with us then through the Holy Spirit and will continue to be with us in the days ahead as we pray for healing in our nation.
You can view the entire service at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services. We encourage you to join us for our Sunday service.
While we are still waiting to hear the future of the Vermont Eats relief program, we are continuing to hold distributions throughout the month of January until we have distributed all the frozen meals currently on hand, Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. For more information, call 888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
