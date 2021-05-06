On the fifth Sunday of Easter, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from John 15:1-8: Jesus as the true vine in which he encourages his followers to abide in him as he abides in us, as well as the passage from 1 John 4:7-21, in which John tells us to love one another as God has loved us.
In fact, we are told that if we do not love our brothers and sisters, we really do not love God either. If we are to abide in God as God abides in us, we must love one another. You can see the entire service at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Weekly food distributions will continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. at least through the end of June. The Everyone Eats program distributed its one millionth meal this past week. A big thank you to everyone who made that possible.
We hope to enter phase eight — painting the exterior of our building — in June. If you would like to help support our project, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05661, or go to our website and click on the giving tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
