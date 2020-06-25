On the third Sunday of Pentecost, we continued our worship via zoom. Focusing on Jesus’ words, “Love each other as I have loved you” (John 15:12), Pastor Mike Thorpe acknowledged how difficult it is for us human beings to love those who are different from us. He also acknowledged that when we try to live out that scripture, even Jesus knew that we would face all kinds of opposition from the world around us — sometimes even from our own family members (Matthew 10: 34-39). Yet, that is what Jesus calls us to do if we really want to be his disciples. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at www.wolcottvtumc.org. If you would like to join our Sunday morning zoom gathering, you can go to our website and find the invitation there, as well.
On July 5, we are going to resume live services — outdoors, at Rev. Pat and Vernon Thompson’s home at 169 Paine Ave., Morrisville, every other week during the summer. Bring your own chair and join us on our front lawn at 10 a.m. Pastor Mike will continue the services via zoom, as well.
Finish work on the cabinets in the kitchen and repainting the front hallway is scheduled to resume at the church this coming week. Check our website at the end of the week for pictures of the completed work.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson
