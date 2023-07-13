On Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Scripture from Matthew 9:35-10:8. First, Matthew tells us that Jesus went among the people, preaching that the kingdom of God had come near. He had compassion on the people because there were so many with issues and he healed them all — whatever he found.
He then called his disciples, pointing out to them how great the need was and then commissioning them to do just what he had done. Since this was to be their first time carrying out his work, he told them to go only to the lost sheep of the House of Israel, to the Jewish people, knowing how great the need was among their own people. And to all who would open their hearts, indeed, healing did come. Read the entire at wolcottvtumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.