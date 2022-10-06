We welcomed Pastor Mike Thorpe and his family back Sunday. He focused the service on the theme of World Communion Sunday when we share Holy Communion with Christians around the world.
In Luke 17:5-10, when the disciples ask Jesus to increase their faith, Jesus focuses on their behavior. He asks if they would invite those who had slaved for them all day in the fields to share the evening meal rather than expecting them to prepare that meal as well. Jesus was emphasizing that all people are welcome at the table of the Lord.
Despite that fact, Thorpe shared some of his experiences growing up as he learned that not every denomination does, in fact, open the communion table to just anybody. If, however, we want to truly increase our own faith, we need to welcome all people, not just those we might consider deserving, to the table of the Lord. He then spoke to the ways that Christians across the globe were sharing today in this sacred meal as we celebrate together this special Sunday.
We are praying that the exterior work on the church building can finally be completed this week as we finally experience a few days in a row without rain.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
