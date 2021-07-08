This past Sunday, the sixth Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the fact that it was the 4th of July, and we were celebrating our declaration of freedom from the British. He pointed out, however, that Thomas Jefferson had originally included African Americans and Native Americans in the initial freedom statement, but the Continental Congress, desiring a unanimous vote, bowed to pressure from Southern states and others to exclude both groups.
He reminded us that we are all from the same bone and flesh and are called upon to love and treat all God’s children equally. You can read the entire service and sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for Sunday morning Zoom services, 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
At present we are holding live services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays, while continuing with Zoom every Sunday. We will worship live again at Wolcott on Sunday, July 18.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.