On the 7th Sunday of Easter, Ascension Sunday, Pastor Mike focused on the scriptures from Luke 24:44-53 and Acts 1: 1-11, which describe Jesus’ ascension into heaven and his promise to empower the disciples to share the good news of God’s love when the Holy Spirit is sent upon them.
We, too, can receive that same power when we open our hearts and minds to God’s presence, that is with us through all of the difficulties we may encounter in our day-to-lives. You can read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the Zoom link for Sunday morning services, 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
It is our current plan to start live worship in the coming weeks. We will be holding services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth 4th Sundays. We also plan to continue with Zoom every Sunday as well. The first live worship service will be held next Sunday at Binghamville on Pentecost Sunday, May 23, 10 a.m.
If you need the services of a pastor, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
