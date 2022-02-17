On Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the Gospel from Luke 6:17-26 in which Jesus comes down off the mountain to meet the crowd that has come out to see this new rabbi who is preaching and teaching.
Indeed, some come to hear what he has to say, others come to be healed, others just out of curiosity. But often the words he speaks are not at all what they expect to hear.
“Blessed are the poor, blessed are the hungry, blessed are they that mourn, but woe to the rich, woe to those who are full, woe to those who are laughing.” Jesus’ message often turned accepted beliefs about the way society worked upside down and, in turn, was one of love and acceptance for all people.
It is a message that continues today, but one that often takes many of us a long time to understand and accept. The entire service and Thorpe’s message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We will continue to worship remotely during February. If, however, you do not have internet access, you may join the pastor in the Wolcott sanctuary at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask. You can also find a link to our Sunday service on the website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
