On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Acts 9:1-20, in which Saul, a devoted Jew who has been persecuting newly converted Christians and turning them over to the authorities to be put to death, is confronted by Christ himself and is initially rendered blind.
Soon after, the Lord calls upon a devoted Christian, Ananias, to go, lay hands on Saul, and cure his blindness. At first, Ananias balks at carrying out this request until the Lord convinces him that he is being called for this special purpose, just as Saul has been identified to turn his life around and bring the good news of Christ to the Gentiles — strange as that may seem.
God often calls unlikely people to carry out God’s mission, even folks like us who may not feel worthy. In the Gospel lesson, from John 21, Jesus appears to Peter and some of the other disciples and calls on Peter to “feed his lambs,” despite that fact that Peter had previously denied he was one of the disciples. We all have a calling from God to carry out his message of love.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. Find the Zoom link at wolcottvtumc.org.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
