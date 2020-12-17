On Sunday, the third Sunday in Advent, Pastor Mike compared the current COVID-19 pandemic to the 1918 Spanish flu. He noted that at least during this pandemic we are able to be in touch with each other and “see” each other through platforms such as Zoom and Facebook. He referred to Paul’s words in First Thessalonians (5:16-18) when he encouraged them to “Rejoice always, pray continually, and give thanks in every situation because this is God’s will for you in Jesus Christ.”
As we look forward to celebrating Christ’s birthday, let us keep these words of Paul in our minds and hearts. You can view the entire service and Pastor Mike’s message at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshiping via zoom; the link can be found on our website, along with the order of worship. Anyone who is interested is welcome to join us.
Our church is now a food distribution site for Capstone Community Action during the pandemic, open every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. Note that our final distribution for the year will be on Dec. 23 due to Christmas being on Friday.
Contact Pat Thompson at 888-2185 if you would like to sign up for free meals or would like more information.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
