On the Second Sunday of Lent, Pastor Mike focused on Paul’s words from Romans 4:13-25, in which he explained that God’s promise to Abraham that he would be the father of many descendants came by way of faith, not by the law.
Just so our relationship with God comes through faith as well, and our faith is experienced in many ways. One, in particular, is through the hymns that we sing every Sunday morning during our worship services. Pastor Mike explained how the words to “I Have Decided to Follow Jesus” came into being. You can view the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services. We encourage you to join us on Sunday mornings.
We are continuing our weekly food distribution every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. until further notice. This is a way to support both local restaurants who prepare the meals and those who may be experiencing food insecurity at this time. Anyone is free to come and check us out; there is no need for pre-registration. For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.