This past Sunday, Rev. Pat Thompson focused on the scriptures from the Gospel of Matthew 18:15-20 in which Jesus presents a process for resolving conflict within the church when one individual has sinned against another, and Romans 13: 8-10 where Paul tells us that all the commandments are summarized into one: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Although Jesus’s process calls for us to go directly to the person who has wronged us and if that doesn’t work, to take two or three others with us and then go before a larger group in the church, we do not find actually using that process an easy one. On the other hand, when we do learn to talk with each other, we can, in many instances, resolve the conflicts that exist, forgive the individual who has wronged us and learn to live and work together in love. This can work both inside and outside of the church, as well. Hear the entire message wolcottvtumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.