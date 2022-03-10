Last Sunday, as we enter the season of Lent, pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the Gospel from Luke 4:1-13, when Jesus was driven into the wilderness for 40 days of prayer and fasting and was tempted by the devil to turn stones into something to eat when he was starving, to jump from the top of the temple mount and let the angels save him, and to bow down and worship the devil, who would then give him control over all that he can see.
Jesus responded that human beings do not live by bread alone, that we should not put our God to the test and we should worship only God. We are given this special season of Lent, the 40 days that Jesus was in the wilderness, to take extra time to focus on our relationship with God. To remember that when we are tempted, just as Jesus was, that it is God who gives us the strength to overcome that temptation and learn to live as God would have us live.
The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We have resumed in-person worship but still offer the opportunity to join via Zoom, as well. Find the link on our website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
