Pastor Mike Thorpe and Laurie are on vacation for the month of September. Our guest preacher on Sunday was Robin Genetti from Waterville. Robin focused on the Scripture from Luke 15:1-10, when Jesus talks about seeking the “lost sheep,” and the “lost coin,” — those who might be adrift, disoriented, absent, hidden, invisible and more.
She acknowledged that Sunday was the 21st’ anniversary of the attacks of 9/11, and all those who suffered from that day and may still be suffering, highlighting our role as Christians to reach out. Sometimes we may have difficult doing that because we ourselves may be lost and suffering.
She then went on to share her own story of feeling lost and disoriented and adrift during the pandemic and how she was only able to move forward in her life by focusing daily on her relationship with Jesus Christ. See the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are still awaiting three to four days without rain to complete the exterior work on the church building. When this work is completed, we will be very close to the end of our historic restoration project.
During the month of September, if you need the services of a pastor, contact Rev. Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
