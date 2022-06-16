This past Sunday, we celebrated Heritage Sunday. Given the impending split in the United Methodist Church over the issue of homosexuality, Rev. Pat Thompson gave a brief overview of the origins of Methodism in England — as a separation from the Anglican Church — and a review of the many splits and reconciliations that have taken place in the Methodist Episcopal/United Methodist Church over the more than 235 years of our history here in America.
Fortunately, the New England Conference has a long history of welcoming all people and will continue to do so in the future. The entire message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
As soon as the weather cooperates, we will finish the clapboarding that needs to be done on the exterior of the building and then paint.
We will be holding a yard and bake sale on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25. The bake sale will benefit LACiNg Up for Cancer and the yard sale will go toward a new floor in our fellowship hall. The sale will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. If you have items to donate, contact Sherry Anderson (888-7836) or Pat Thompson (888-2185). If you would like to bake for the bake sale, contact Thompson.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
