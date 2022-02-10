This past Sunday pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the Gospel from Luke 5:1-11 in which Jesus gets into the fisherman, Simon’s boat, and preaches to the crowd that is pressing in on him. He tells Simon to go out further and let down his nets.
Simon protests that the fish just aren’t there. Jesus, however, persuades him, and soon Simon is calling his partners, James and John, to help gather up all the fish that have appeared. Then, unexpectedly, Jesus calls Simon, James and John to leave their fishing nets and follow him in his ministry, and they do.
Jesus also calls us to follow him, not just to hear the words that he speaks to us, but sometimes to speak those words to others who may be hungering to learn more about the God of love and grace. The service and Pastor message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We will worship remotely during the month of February. If, however, you do not have internet access, you may join the pastor in the Wolcott sanctuary at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask.
If you need the services of a pastor, contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
