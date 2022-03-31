On Sunday, pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the familiar story of the prodigal son in Luke 15:11-32. He pointed out how easily it is to stray from our faith roots and what we know to be the way God wants us to live, especially when we are young.
Sometimes, like the prodigal son, we can find our way back to those roots, find welcome and forgiveness and move on with our lives. Other times it does not always turn out so well, and it is possible to lose our way altogether. We can, however, often help each other find and stay on the right path.
The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. Find the Zoom link on our website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
