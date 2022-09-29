Robin Genetti led worship last Sunday with “What Do You Value?” She focused on enabling us to look at whether money, possessions, a great reputation or other such things come first in our lives or whether we put God first in our lives.
Although she referenced several Scriptures, her focus was Luke 16:19-31, the story of the afterlife of the rich man (unnamed in the lesson) and Lazarus. The story illustrates that wealth and privilege often blind us to God’s message of love and care for others, which may have long-term consequences for us in both this life and our life beyond this earth.
She also addressed our need as Jesus’ disciples to especially help young people who are in the process of struggling to figure out who they are and want to be, learn how to focus on God and God’s will for our lives. Listen to the whole sermon at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are still waiting for a few sunny days in a row, praying that the exterior work on the church building can finally be completed this fall.
In the meantime, while the pastor is on vacation, if you need the services of a pastor, contact Rev. Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185. Pastor Mike Thorpe will return as worship leader next Sunday, Oct. 2.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
