We celebrated the first Sunday in Advent with a hanging of the greens service as we began preparations for the celebration of Jesus’ birth.
The service was led by Laurie Thorpe and the Rev. Pat Thompson because Pastor Mike Thorpe was ill with a bad cold. We hung wreaths, decorated our Christmas tree, presented holly and ivy and poinsettias and lit the first candle of our Advent wreath. See the full service on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Due to the illness or poor health of a number of the members of our small group, we will not meet again until Tuesday, Dec. 17 and we will conclude our advent study on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Mark your calendars now and plan to attend our Christmas candlelighting service, which will be held this year on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
A new vent has been added to the front of the sanctuary to provide more heat upstairs. Work on framing the kitchen walls and insulating the walls in the fellowship hall will begin soon. Follow the progress on our website, and if you wish to help, donations may be sent to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05480; or clicking on the giving tab on our website.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson