On Palm/Passion Sunday, we began the service by remembering Jesus’ ride into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey as the crowd stood around waving palm branches. The service ended, however, with a narrative reading of Jesus’ passion on the cross as we remembered the last supper which Jesus shared with his disciples, his betrayal in the Garden of Gethsemane by Judas, Peter’s denial after Jesus’ arrest and the crucifixion on the cross as Jesus gave up his life for all of us. You can view the entire service and narrative reading on our website: wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning zoom services, which you are invited to join at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
This week we will hold a Maundy Thursday service along with the service of the Tenebrae as we read the seven last words of Jesus. Please join us on Thursday evening, April 1, at 5:00 p.m. See our website for the zoom link.
Weekly food distributions continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5:00 p.m.
Phase Seven of our Historic Restoration Project will continue in the coming weeks. If you would like to help support our project, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott, VT 05661 or go to our website and click on the “giving’ tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
