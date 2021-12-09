This past Sunday, the second Sunday of Advent, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Scripture from Malachi 3:1-4 in which the prophet warns of the anticipated coming of the Lord.
Though there is a promise of joy, there is also a note of fear as there will be some refining of the Hebrew people, as well, as high places will be made low and rough places made smooth. Thorpe then addressed the fear that some folks have in coming or returning a previous comfortable place such as home or church for fear of physical mistreatment, judgement, anger or disappointment.
He challenged us to make our church home a place where all feel welcome and safe, no matter their past experiences. The entire service and a link to Zoom if you cannot attend live can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently planning to hold our annual candle lighting service on Sunday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m. Due to the rise in COVID numbers, we will be asking everyone who attends live to wear a mask. We will be taking our usual special offering to support Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund. If you would like to support this effort, but cannot attend our service, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.