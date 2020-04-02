In his message Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the scripture from Ezekiel 37:1-14 (the valley of the dry bones) and John 11:1-45 (Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead), pointing out how each of them has a time of “waiting” before moving forward.
God puts sinews and flesh and skin on the bones, then waits before directing Ezekiel to breathe new life into them. Jesus and his disciples pause for two days before going to see Lazarus when Jesus then breathes new life into him, as well. During this time of enforced social distancing as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, which coincides with our season of Lent, we, too, are given extra time to spend with and grow closer to God so that we will be prepared to continue to do God’s work when this crisis subsides.
You can view the entire worship service and sermon on our website, wolcottvtumc.org.
In the meantime, as we are all attempting to live through these uncertain times, taking the precautions that we all need to take, may we all remember the familiar words of this week’s Psalm 130: “Out of the depths I cry to you, O Lord! O Lord, hear my voice! ... O Israel, hope in the Lord! For with the Lord there is steadfast love.” Never forget that God is with us through it all.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson