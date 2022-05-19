On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passages from John 13:31-35, Acts 11: 1-18 and Revelation 21: 1-6. In the passage from Acts, Peter explains to his fellow Jews why it is that he has come to believe that Jesus’ message of God’s love is now available for all people, including Gentiles. In fact, in the passage from John, the last commandment Jesus gave to his followers, which he describes as a new commandment, is that they must “love one another, as I have loved you.”
In fact, that is how others will know that we followers of Jesus. This is the “new heaven and new earth” that is described in the passage from Revelation. “Lord, help us to learn the better way, the path that greets each other with love, the path that opens us to all people of all nations, of all blends.” The entire sermon can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We will be holding a bake and yard sale on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, to benefit Lacing Up for Cancer and a new floor for our fellowship hall. If you have items that you would like to donate or would like to bake for the yard sale, contact Sherry Anderson at 802-888-7836 or Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
