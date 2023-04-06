We celebrated Palm Sunday, remembering Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem riding on a donkey while the crowds waved palm branches and shouted, “Hosanna!” We sang traditional Palm Sunday hymns and waved palm branches.
Pastor Mike Thorpe explained the significance of Jesus riding into the city on a donkey, not as a sign of humility but as a sign that Jesus’ was their king but one who would bring peace and prosperity rather than one who would rule over the people. Yet, this was not the kind of king that that the Jewish people were expecting. They wanted a Messiah, who would ride into the city on a horse and drive out the Romans. Jesus, however, upset the current equilibrium and thus, they called for his death.
