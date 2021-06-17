On the third Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the scripture from Mark 4:26-34, the parable of the mustard seed, which compares the kingdom of God to a tiny mustard seed that under God’s almost invisible care, grows into a very large bush in which birds can nest.
Just so, anyone who opens their heart to God can grow and flourish in God’s kingdom just like that small mustard seed. “Lord, help us to accept that love that you have offered us. Help us to accept each other as you accept us. Help us to grow in the manner of that mustard plant, to grow to be more like you.”
Read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services, 10 a.m.
For the time being we are holding live services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays, while continuing with Zoom every Sunday, as well. We will worship live again at Wolcott on Sunday, June 20.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
