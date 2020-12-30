This past Sunday, the first Sunday after Christmas, Pastor Mike focused on the story of the prophet Simeon in the gospel of Luke 2:25-35. God promised Simeon, who was well on in years, that he would not die before seeing the Messiah. When Mary and Joseph brought the baby Jesus to the Temple in Jerusalem to be consecrated to God, Simeon, moved by the Holy Spirit, was there to receive the baby, hold him in his arms, and bless him.
“It was (Simeon’s) hope and his dream that the arrival of the Messiah would ring in a new beginning, a new reckoning, a fulfillment of the continuous, persistent cry of the prophets: to act kindly, to seek justice and to walk humbly with our God.”
So, too, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Messiah, once again, we can look forward with hope to a healthier year that will bring justice and prosperity for all people. You can view the entire service and Pastor Mike’s message wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services, as well.
The future of our food distribution project is dependent upon the passage of the current COVID relief bill. Watch for more information in future columns.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.